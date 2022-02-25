Thoughts from the ammo line

Ammo Grrrll introduces a series: “For nearly eight years, commenters have asked me to describe my journey from a Republican family to a Democrat, to a leftist, back to a Democrat and finally, back home to conservatism. It always seemed too daunting a task, but I have finally given it a shot. This is the first installment of what could be as many as seven or eight. If I can serve as a bad example and inspire someone else to “come home,” then it will have been worth it. (I will interrupt the series if a contemporary crisis demands my commentary! LOL.)” Here we go:

I was born an extremely tiny white baby who already demonstrated a propensity for neurotic promptness, arriving three months early. (Later I would be famous for showing up to dinner parties while at least one host was still in the shower). The sex I was assigned was called “Girl” or “Female” and it suited me right down to the ground because I had girl parts. So that all worked out better than if, in a careless moment, I would have been assigned “boy.” Whew!

It worked out particularly well because the good ol’ country doctor who delivered me told my parents that had I BEEN assigned the random, whimsical sex of “boy,” I would probably never have made it to be writing this political history. Turns out female babies are hardier than male babies at birth – who knew? And here I thought there were NO differences between girls and boys that were visible to the naked eye at least. So there I was, a scrappy baby girl in the only color that can be born with racist DNA according to half-white, only half-racist Obama!

Born to a First Grade school teacher and a Navy veteran and G.I. Bill Pharmacy student at South Dakota State University, we lived first in a trailer about the size of my current pantry, and then in the barracks for married students at the college.

My heritage was 100 percent Irish on my mother’s side and a typical “American mutt” mix of Dutch, German, and Danish on my father’s side, with a rumor of an American Indian wife somewhere in the hazy and unverifiable past. I never learned what the alleged tribe was of this exotic relative, to whom she was married, or how to leverage that information to merit teaching a course at Harvard. I came to believe it was untrue – one of those things that people sometimes say to make themselves seem more interesting. If I was ever going to be interesting, I would have to find another way.

The first presidential election of which I was vaguely aware was in 1952 when I was informed that “I Like(d) Ike”. I was allowed to stay up to listen to the returns on the radio somewhat past my bedtime, but it didn’t last long because Ike won in a squeaker, 442 electoral votes to 89. He was a bald-headed grandfatherly Republican man who evidently had done something important in the Big Terrible War That Killed Daddy’s Brother. His wife had the strange name of “Mamie” and popularized the wearing of bangs. In anticipation of this trend, at age three, I had cut my own bangs right before a formal portrait sitting. It was not a success.

Our family did not care for the fact that Ike’s opponent, also with an odd name – Adlai? Seriously? Who names a helpless baby Adlai? – had a hole in his shoe! AND was (shhh…the children!) DIVORCED. These were the issues upon which the fate of the world turned, or so it seemed to a six-year-old. That landslide went so well that somebody decided to run the experiment again in 1956 and it went 457 to 73.

Children quickly absorb their parents’ opinions, values, and prejudices and so did I. My mother, one of the kindest humans ever to walk the earth, had a deep and abiding dislike for Democrats – though at least half her closest friends were Democrats — because she was convinced that the government agencies that handed out commodities during the endless Depression had skipped their home and given all the fresh oranges only to Democrats.

They were so poor that getting a single orange in your stocking at Christmas was a major treat. Jumping ahead just for a minute, as an adult, I became skeptical of any discrimination allegedly involved in the distribution of fruit by the government. Wouldn’t that be based on “need” rather than on party Registration? Ha!Ha! What a naïve little Hobbit I was! Even a cursory glance at the current Build Back Bigoted Bill where EVERYTHING is for “minority” this and “minority” that, I can see that this “reward your friends, punish your enemies” strategy has a long and sordid history. Stupid bureaucracy made a lifelong Republican out of a lady they possibly could have bought off with a few well-timed grapefruits.

So apart from an obsession with citrus fruit, what were the values that I learned in my family? Well, religious ones, in the main: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” “Don’t steal or lie.” (Thankfully, murder and adultery never came up at the age of six.) “Honor your father and mother.” “Love your neighbor as yourself.” When you see someone in need of help, pitch in, from threshing to the PTA, from comforting the bereaved to visiting the sick.

From my paternal grandmother I heard upwards of 1,000 times “Nobody is better than you and you are better than nobody” — instilling great confidence but not allowing me to get too big for my britches. She was a tough-as-nails Gold Star Mother married to a World War One veteran. All four of her sons served in the military, two Army, one Navy, one Marines. Support for the military was never up for discussion, just taken for granted, as was respect for the American flag and love of country.

Virtually ALL my relatives worshiped WORK. Work was what gave your life meaning; work was how you got ahead. Even my alcoholic uncle went off to paint houses every day, with a fifth of Johnny Walker Red in his lunchbox. He was a mess, but he wasn’t lazy. My mother used “lazy” in the way a leftist uses “White Supremacist” or “domestic terrorist.” It was one of the worst things she could say about a person.

To get labeled as “lazy” by my dear mother might mean working fewer than 12 hours a day. The same with “thrifty.” She confessed to me once that her neighbor – a lovely young woman Mother adored who worked all day and had two little kids – bought BOTTLED juice and didn’t use frozen concentrate! Imagine! Lazy AND not thrifty!! I think of her every time I put “Uncle Matt’s Organic OJ with Pulp” into my cart at Sprouts. (Best OJ anywhere…)

Daddy was more relaxed, less tight with money and definitely less interested in dusting and vacuuming. His watchword was “independence.” He owned his own drugstore – a bit later in the story – and urged us to eschew any kind of debt except for real estate, and to be dependent upon and beholden to nobody if possible. That philosophy has served me well.

So here we have a middle-middle class white girl in a stable two-parent family of college-educated professionals in Heartland America. What could cause her to lose her bearings?

Civil Rights, that’s what. Television showed powerful images of gross unfairness, inequality and near-unfathomable cruelty.

Next week: Part Two – “JFK, Inequality, and A Broken Heart, oh my.”