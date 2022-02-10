Today in Race Obsession

That race has become the central obsession of the left is hardly news, but reaching new levels of racial absurdity is always good copy.

Today’s racial ridiculousness come to us courtesy of National Public Radio (figures). Start with this tweet, which is authentic and not a Babylon Bee parody:

“Some academics argue.” Always a promising start. And here’s some of the actual article, in case you don’t believe it:

A 2018 study published by the University of Edinburgh looked at the use of different skin tone emojis — what it referred to as “modified” emojis — on Twitter to find out if the modifiers contributed to self-representation. Alexander Robertson, an emoji researcher at Google and Ph.D. candidate involved in the study, said the emoji modifiers were used widely but it was people with darker skin who used them in higher proportions, and more often. Instead, some white people may stick with the yellow emoji because they don’t want to assert their privilege by adding a light-skinned emoji to a text, or to take advantage of something that was created to represent diversity. Perhaps, like Heath Racela, they simply don’t want to think about how their message could be interpreted. But Zara Rahman, a researcher and writer in Berlin, argues that the skin tone emojis make white people confront their race as people of color often have to do.

Google has an emoji researcher?