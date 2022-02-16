Trudeau On Trial

Well, he isn’t exactly on trial. But he did have to appear in Parliament to defend his policies, perhaps the next best thing. The Daily Mail has a revealing report:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sparked anger on Wednesday when he accused a Jewish MP who criticized in parliament his handling of the truckers’ protests of ‘standing with people who wave swastikas’.

Trudeau responded with scorn to her complaints, saying: ‘Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave swastikas, they can stand with people who wave the confederate flag.

This is the same absurd smear that Trudeau and his press minions have used from the beginning of the truckers’ protest. Anyone who has followed the demonstration, even casually, knows that the protesters are displaying a sea of Canadian flags. There are no swastikas, no Confederate flags. One or two people have put swastikas on banners to imply that Trudeau’s measures are fascist in nature, which is a plausible point. But no one involved in the truckers’ protest has asserted, in any way or to the slightest degree, Nazi principles.

Trudeau knows this. His aides and advisers know this. His supporters in Parliament know this. For him to continue to assert these false and tired calumnies against those who want their freedom back is pathetic.

If we want to talk about fascism, or authoritarianism, the finger can only point to Trudeau:

Trudeau has stepped up his crackdown on Freedom Convoy demonstrators, with police now visiting the homes of people who post in support of the protests on Facebook and a woman forced out of her government job after donating to the demonstrations.

[I]n a crackdown on the protests, an Ontario Provincial Police officer knocked on the door of Nadine Ellis-Maffei’s farmhouse last week to hand her a card and a pamphlet after seeing her post her post to the Freedom Convoy’s Facebook group, video of the incident shows. Ellis-Maffei said in the post that she was considering attending the protest in Ottawa. She said she had not been part of any demonstrations at this point. ‘Because of the protests happening province wide, yes we have been monitoring the protest. So there’s a protest coming up, I’m simply providing information about a peaceful protest,’ the officer said in the video taken last Thursday by Ellis-Maffei. ‘I was flabbergasted,’ said the mother of three, who operates a farm in Ontario’s Peterborough County. Meanwhile, an Ontario provincial staffer has been forced out of her job after hackers revealed that she donated $100 to the Freedom Convoy protests earlier this month. Marion Isabeau Ringuette, who was Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones’s director of communications, lost her job 10 days after making the donation, according to the Toronto Star. After the donor list to a GiveSendGo campaign supporting the protests was stolen and leaked by hackers this week, Isabeau-Ringuette’s identity was apparently deciphered and reported to her employer, although she only used her initials when making the donation. ‘Ms. Isabeau-Ringuette no longer works for the Ontario government,’ Ivana Yelich, Ford’s executive director of media relations, told the Star.

And Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has the nerve to accuse the truckers who comprise the Freedom Convoy of waving swastikas!