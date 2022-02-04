Who’s Toobin who?

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin appeared as the keynote speaker at our Cardozo Society dinner in 2009. I had the opportunity to have an unpleasant conversation with him during the happy hour before the dinner. He must be one of the most repulsive people I have ever met, and that was long before Toobin was exposed, well, you know the rest. Let’s just say exposed sufficiently to get himself fired by the New Yorker.

Tucker Carlson had a brainstorm in connection with the executive turnover at CNN Worldwide. He proposes that Toobin succeed Jeffrey Zucker as president. I thought his take was inspired. It was even more impressive that he could keep a straight face delivering his modest proposal.