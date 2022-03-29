Biden Still Falling

Yesterday, noting the results of a national survey by the Iowa Poll, we asked, “How Low Can Biden Fall?” Answer: More!

NBC News has a new poll that, while having Biden’s overall job approval rating (40%) slightly higher than the Iowa Poll, still represents slippage: 40% is his lowest level ever on the NBC Poll.

But the all-important crosstabs have much more grim news for Biden:

Amid Europe’s largest land war since World War II, 7 in 10 Americans expressed low confidence in President Joe Biden’s ability to deal with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a new NBC News poll, and 8 in 10 voiced worry that the war will increase gas prices and possibly involve nuclear weapons. . .

And his approval among Hispanics ought to be causing panic among any Democrats who aren’t still trying to figure out how to pronounce “Latinx”:

The erosion in Biden’s approval rating has been across the board among key demographic groups, including Black respondents (from 64 percent approve in January to 62 percent now), women (from 51 percent approve to 44 percent), Latinos (from 48 percent to 39 percent) and independents (36 percent to 32 percent).

And only 62% approval among Blacks—the most loyal Democratic constituency? Seems the Judge Jackson appointment isn’t doing too much for Biden.

Let’s look at some the specific voter-salient issues, where the numbers are much worse for Biden (disapproval in yellow—note the comparison to 1996, Bill Clinton’s re-election year, in the last one):

One of the more interesting findings in the full report of the survey is this question, which shows that more people voted for Biden because they didn’t like Trump than voted for Biden because they liked his ideas in the 2020 campaign (and yet Biden has tried to govern like he’s FDR reincarnated):