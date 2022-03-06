California in Pictures: Yikes!

Here are the prices at my local filling station a week ago:

And here’s today:

I’m told this pic from the LA area is authentic—probably arriving here mid-state by noon tomorrow.

Prices are so high people are starting to take alternative transportation to the minimart:

So a lot of readers quite sensibly ask—how can you stand to live in Crazifornia? I’ve always thought of the place as being like a trendy nightclub that has a heavy cover charge. Of course, at some point, the cover charge gets too high and the quality of the club deteriorates markedly.

It does help, though, to live in one of the few Trump-friendly coastal areas where this is the tallest building in the county (a five-minute walk from my current home base):

And you get scenes like this:

And finally . . . she’s right you know: