Compute this

The New York Post exposes the New York Times as the partisan rag every sentient being knows it is in the editorial “Now that Joe Biden’s president, The Times finally admits: Hunter’s laptop is real.” The exposition is detailed and brutal. It is newsworthy, It is timely. The editorial concludes:

How did The Times “authenticate” the laptop? It doesn’t say. Unlike The Post’s reporting, which detailed exactly how we got the files and where they came from, The Times does a hand wave to anonymous sources. No facts have changed since fall 2020. They knew the laptop was real from the start. They just didn’t want to say so. There’s never any shame with these 180s. Sorry that we wrote a “fact check” that turned out to be bull! Sorry we wrote a piece claiming something wasn’t a story and you were stupid for thinking so! Twitter banned us for supposedly publishing “hacked materials” that weren’t hacked. The company’s CEO apologized, but by that point they had accomplished what they wanted. Like The Times, they cast enough doubt to avoid making their preferred candidate look bad. Readers of The Times have discovered in March 2022 that Hunter Biden pursued business deals in Europe and Asia, and may have leveraged his father’s position as vice president to do it. Hunter also may not have properly registered with the government nor declared all his income. All legitimate topics of discussion about a presidential candidate’s family, no? Readers of The Post have known this since October 2020. We also have a much better sports section. We’ve authenticated it.

The editors show in their conclusion that they haven’t lost their sense of humor. I commend the editorial to your attention.

STEVE adds: Scott beat me to this story. Here’s what the Times actually says deep down in its long article:

People familiar with the investigation said prosecutors had examined emails between Mr. Biden, Mr. Archer and others about Burisma and other foreign business activity. Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.

The link in this paragraph goes back to an October 2020 NY Times article on “what we know and don’t know” about the laptop, and it’s a perfect specimen of obfuscation. It was also modified a year later; who knows what the original said? Key excerpt: “The laptop prompted concerns about Russian disinformation because the intelligence community has warned for months about Russian attempts to influence the election, including by spreading disinformation about the Biden family.”

Why is the NY Times suddenly reporting the Hunter Biden corruption probe with such zeal? One would start to speculate that the word has gone out from somewhere that the Hunter Biden lever might be useful in prying President Biden from office before he dooms Democrats in 2024.