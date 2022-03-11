Earthquake [Updated]

Earlier today Steve noted a Wall Street Journal poll that contains good news for Republicans and bad news for Democrats. There is an additional feature of that poll that deserves notice, as highlighted in the Journal’s article about it:

The survey also found Republicans making gains among minority groups. By 9 percentage points, Hispanic voters in the new poll said they would back a Republican candidate for Congress over a Democrat. The two parties had been tied among Hispanic voters in the Journal’s survey in November. Democratic margins also eroded among Black voters, who favored a Democrat for Congress by 35 percentage points in the new survey, down from 56 points in November. Support for a Republican candidate rose to 27% among Black voters, up from 12% in November.

These numbers, if they are representative and if they hold, portend a revolution in American politics. If Republican candidates win the Hispanic vote by nine points and gain 27% (and rising) of black votes, we are in for a landslide of epic proportions in November and, more important, an era in which it is hard for Democrats to win statewide and national elections.

UPDATE: By the way, if the Democrats conclude that the GOP has a long-term nine-point advantage among Hispanics, what will their reaction be? “Build that wall! Build that wall!”