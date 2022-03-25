“Every record ever recorded”

Now that Susan Vass has retired from standup, Robert Klein is my favorite comedian. Everything he says makes me laugh. I have greatly enjoyed his HBO specials. I have a compilation of eight of his HBO specials on DVD. I even enjoyed his memoir The Amorous Busboy of Decatur Avenue (2005). He also drew on it for one of the HBO specials.

I’m so old — no joke, as our superannuated president would say — I remember the late-night television ads that Klein parodied in the opening bit (“The Final Record Offer”) from Mind Over Matter (1974). The track runs all of 1:18. Some fan has added a video component to the audio of the track below. It’s dated now, but it still might make you laugh.