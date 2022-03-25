Posted on March 25, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Laughter is the Best Medicine

“Every record ever recorded”

Now that Susan Vass has retired from standup, Robert Klein is my favorite comedian. Everything he says makes me laugh. I have greatly enjoyed his HBO specials. I have a compilation of eight of his HBO specials on DVD. I even enjoyed his memoir The Amorous Busboy of Decatur Avenue (2005). He also drew on it for one of the HBO specials.

I’m so old — no joke, as our superannuated president would say — I remember the late-night television ads that Klein parodied in the opening bit (“The Final Record Offer”) from Mind Over Matter (1974). The track runs all of 1:18. Some fan has added a video component to the audio of the track below. It’s dated now, but it still might make you laugh.

