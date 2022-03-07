Finding Fauci

We don’t want to find the fallacious Dr. Fauci, but it makes sense to note his mysterious disappearance. It is evidence like the dog that didn’t bark in the Sherlock Holmes story “Silver Blaze.”

Debra Heine collects the observations of his disappearance — “Has anyone seen Science? Is he missing?” — in the American Greatness column “Once a Cable News Darling, Dr. Fauci Now Relegated to Local TV and YouTube Broadcasts.”

One can infer the reason. It has something to do with “Science” (i.e., politics). Heine observes:

Perhaps not coincidentally, Fauci’s disappearance seems to coincide with polling that shows Americans are fed up with COVID-Mania and ready to move on. Democrat polling firm Impact Research last week advised fellow Dems to put the kibosh on the hysteria and pretend they fixed the problem ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. “Declare the crisis phase of Covid over and push for feeling and acting more normal,” the memo instructed Democrats. “Because of President Biden and Democrats, we CAN safely return to life feeling much more normal – and they should claim that proudly.”

