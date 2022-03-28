Florida Ascendant

People vote most sincerely when they vote with their feet. One of the basic realities of our time, transcending and perhaps ultimately overwhelming many of our current political debates, is that people are fleeing blue states and moving to red states. What states are in decline? California, New York, Illinois, Minnesota. What states are prospering? Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah. And above all, Florida.

Current Census Bureau data speak for themselves:

Four of the nation’s top 10 metro areas with the highest population growth last year were in Florida — more than any other state, according to new US Census data.

In addition, two Florida counties qualified for the top 10 percentage population growth list.

Eight of the top 10 counties with the steepest numerical population declines were either in New York and California, according to the Census data.

Los Angeles County lost the most residents with 184,000, while New York County shed roughly 117,000, the numbers released last week show. Statewide, Florida’s population increased by 211,000 between July 2020 and July 2021, according to the census report — second only to Texas. California, Illinois and New York registered the sharpest overall population losses last year.

Florida’s growth isn’t mainly retirees. It is a great place to do business:

The US Census also revealed this month that the Sunshine State accounted for more new business applications than any other state.

I have been to Florida four times in the last four months, and can attest that the state is booming. You pretty much have to see Naples, for example, to believe it. It isn’t just economic prosperity, either–Florida has an atmosphere of fun, activity, and freedom that draws people from across the country.

Florida benefits, obviously, from excellent leadership. Governor Ron DeSantis and the state’s Republican legislature have scored another win with the state’s anti-grooming law, which protects small children from being indoctrinated with LGBTQ+ theories in the public schools. Remarkably, liberals have chosen grooming as a hill to die on, as in the Oscars last night, even though polls show the Florida law is supported overwhelmingly by Florida Democrats, let alone Republicans and Independents.

As usual, DeSantis gets the last word:

During remarks ahead of the signing, DeSantis blasted Hollywood elites for repeatedly lying about the bill and claiming it is discriminatory. “If the same Hollywood elites who upheld degenerates like Harvey Weinstein now oppose our efforts to protect parental rights, I wear that like a badge of honor,” DeSantis said.

The exodus of voters from blue states to red states is one of several demographic trends that bode well for conservatives in future decades.