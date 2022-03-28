Gov. DeSantis: Mr. Bigtoe?

I’m going to need help getting up from the floor laughing uncontrollably about this tweet from the pathetic Charlie Crist:

Never mind trying to make the Smith-Rock episode an adjunct to a political campaign in Florida. “Bigtoed” legislation?? Is this aimed to produce a backlash against discrimination and oppression of Bigfoot, and purveyors of Bigfoot erotica?

DeSantis is even more of a genius than I thought. And I’m getting even more suspicious of just how Charlie Crist gets that deep tan he has year round.