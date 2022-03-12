High-Water Mark for CRT?

Critical Race Theory has been the Holy Grail of the Democratic Party, culminating in the adoption last Summer of a full-throated endorsement of CRT by the National Education Association, which largely runs the public schools. But perhaps the triumph of CRT has been short-lived. Here, Beto O’Rourke, running for Governor of Texas, is asked about CRT and begins with the lie that it is just something they talk about in law schools. But, rather shockingly, he goes on to say that he doesn’t think CRT should be in the public schools of Texas:

Beto O'Rourke becomes the first prominent Democrat to flip against critical race theory. "I don't think [CRT] should be taught in our schools."pic.twitter.com/uzlj6uERmw — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 12, 2022



I think Rufo is correct that Beto is the first prominent Democrat to come out against CRT (as opposed to promoting the laughable line that it doesn’t exist). Sure, you might say, but it’s Texas. True, but when has Beto ever disappointed his left-wing base? And remember, there is no one more liberal than a liberal Southerner.

I can only assume that Beto has been looking at polls. My organization has polled CRT in Minnesota, and a substantial majority don’t want it, or other related anti-American doctrines, taught in our schools. The numbers are likely even worse in Texas.

In any event, something has inspired O’Rourke to be the first well-known Democrat to turn against CRT. Let’s hope there are many more to come.