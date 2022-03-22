How to Make Crime Vanish

No sooner do we note here the out-of-control crime in San Francisco (and elsewhere in California) than we find a magical solution appear: stop collecting and reporting crime data!

Yesterday the FBI released its quarterly uniform crime report. There appears this curious note on the home page:

In other words, if I read this right not enough law enforcement agencies sent in the data required for the FBI to provide national statistics. Maybe this is a consequence of cutting police budgets. That’s one way of reducing the crime rate!

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal followed up yesterday with this item about “crime tourism” in California:

Sid Garcia reports for KABC-TV in Los Angeles:

Law enforcement agencies call it “crime tourism” — groups of thieves from South America traveling to California to burglarize homes… They’re able to easily obtain tourist visas to travel to California by applying online. Once they have a visa they land at LAX and start their crime spree. Residents in one Camarillo neighborhood say they’re well aware of the South American burglary crews that have been targeting their community and the surrounding areas. “Several of my friends have been hit repeatedly,” Camarillo resident John McGrath said… According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, last year alone, they handled 100 cases involving crews from South America.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Chronicle (paywall, so no link) reports that the polls show San Francisco’s pro-crime DA Chesa Boudin may well face the same fate as the San Francisco school board faced recently: