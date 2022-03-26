“I Want to Be a Woman!”

When Monty Python’s Life of Brian came out in 1979, the film was controversial among many religious conservatives who thought the film blasphemous for its implied attack on Jesus and Christianity, and although there is a certain mockery of religion in the movie, it is subordinate to the stronger satire of a certain kind of familiar extremism and utopianism (“What have the Romans ever done for us?” “Brought peace?”)

I have posted the scene below, but not for a long time, and given recent events, it seems worthy of posting again. I doubt this scene would make it past a studio review today—the woke studio staff would go on strike—and it would surely be cut. No one said a word about in 1979: today it would cause a firestorm. And no one would have patience for complaints about its supposed mockery of Christianity.