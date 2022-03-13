It Isn’t Just Slow Joe

The press has set the bar so low for Joe Biden that when he makes a public appearance, it is considered a triumph if he manages to stay upright. No one expects anything he says to be coherent, and blatant disregard of the facts is overlooked. But it isn’t only Slow Joe: the Democrats’ policies have run head-on into reality, and none of their leaders can comment publicly without telling whoppers.

Like Nancy Pelosi, who assures us in this clip–deemed notable by The Hill, generally a Democratic Party mouthpiece–that government spending reduces the national debt and doesn’t contribute to inflation:

.@SpeakerPelosi: "When we're having this discussion, it's important to dispel some of those who say, well it's the government spending. No, it isn't. The government spending is doing the exact reverse, reducing the national debt. It is not inflationary." pic.twitter.com/6HKE5gX2SP — The Hill (@thehill) March 12, 2022



This is a new contribution to economic theory that we could dub Pelosinomics: if only we increase government spending enough, we can eliminate the national debt!

She makes Joe Biden look almost rational.