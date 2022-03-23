Judge Jackson in brief

The Washington Free Beacon has compiled videos with “All The Must-See Moments from Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation Hearings.” The compilation misses a few moments of interest, but it is far less painful than taking in the whole thing (C-SPAN has posted yesterday’s hearing in its entirety here on YouTube). However, that isn’t saying much.

Judge Jackson is easy to read. Her tone of voice in response to unfriendly questions is insufferable. She talks down to the unenlightened. She looks down on conservatives.

She buys every chapter and verse of the rapidly evolving progressive dogma. The rapidly evolving progressive dogma is to be incorporated into the Constitution as the opportunity presents itself. She can’t define a woman. Not anymore.

Her merits are entirely superficial. She makes a good appearance if you don’t look too closely.

Drawing back from consideration of Judge Jackson herself, I am so old that I can recall when Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee did everything but physically assassinate Brett Kavanaugh at his Supreme Court confirmation hearing. They assassinated his character with gusto and without inhibition. Among the assassins were Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Sheldon Whitehouse and the amazin’ Mazie Hirono. Each is now indispensable to Judge Jackson’s confirmation.

Their treatment of Judge Kavanaugh represented the culmination of the Democrats’ treatment of Republican nominees going back to Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas, when the committee was chaired by none other than Joe Biden. No Republican member should vote to confirm a nominee such as Judge Jackson unless doing so serves some imperative political interest.