What did you think when President Biden said this? “How many times have you heard — I’ll bet everybody knows somebody somewhere along the line that in an intimate relationship, what happened was the guy takes a revealing picture of his naked friend, or whatever, in a compromising position, and then literally, in a sense, blackmails or mortifies that person — sends it out, put it online.”

Now that is a rich reflection. I thought, in no particular order:

• Actually, no.

• Are you by any chance referring to someone in particular?

• You seem to be experiencing some difficulty expressing yourself.

• “That” ≠ “who.”

• “A naked friend, or whatever”? I love the “whatever.”

• It’s good to know blackmail is on your mind. We’ve been considering the possibilities in your case for quite a while. I bet you have too.

• Your “Russian disinformation” shtick must have outlived its usefulness.

My point, and I do have one, is that the Spectator’s pseudonymous Cockburn takes up Biden’s meditation in “Let him who is without crack-induced nudes cast the first stone.” The Spectator has kindly taken the column out from behind its paywall. Please check it out,

The quote comes from Biden’s March 16 remarks “Celebrating the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act” (the link is to the White House transcript). We really ought to pay attention.