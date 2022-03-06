I have a five year old granddaughter who knows, as far as I can tell, one joke: Why don’t you ask Elsa to hold a balloon? I don’t know, why? Because she’ll let it go.

I am anything but a sentimentalist, so maybe that’s why this video of a little Ukrainian girl singing “Let It Go” in a bomb shelter got to me:



When one country invades another and promptly begins murdering civilians, the appropriate response does not require–does not really permit–nuance and subtlety. Virtually all Americans and Europeans are united in supporting Ukrainian resistance.

Happily, that resistance has produced many heroes and inspiring leaders who are worthy of our admiration. One of them is First Lady Olena Zelenska, Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife. Olena is a comedy writer by trade and a feminist, and is doing her part to defend Ukraine. She and the two Zelensky children reportedly have remained in Ukraine, at an undisclosed location.