Let us compute together

The New York Post has apparently given up on the angles it might pursue to promote the vindication of its Hunter Biden laptop scoops and to humiliate those who defamed and disparaged its reporting. Today’s Post story — “Republicans demand new probe into Hunter Biden laptop, coverup” — is low-octane stuff. Who cares what Dr. Oz has to say about it? By contrast, Breitbart’s John Nolte contributes a worthy addition here.

In the runup to the 2020 presidential election, as candidate Biden hid out in his basement, the Post’s reporting gave us a glimpse into the corrupt Biden family business. It was political dynamite and, of course, it could not be allowed to stand. FOX News followed up, but the story remained a deep secret to most voters.

Former intelligence officials, the mainstream media establishment, the Biden campaign and its co-conspirators all circled the wagons to protect their preferred candidate and black out the news. Key to the operation was the letter by former intelligence officials presented by Natasha Bertrand in Politico’s story “Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say” (October 19, 2020). What did current intelligence officials have to say? Only viewers of FOX News knew for sure (video below).

As for the suppression of the story, see generally Ben Smith’s New York Times story “Trump Had One Last Story to Sell. The Wall Street Journal Wouldn’t Buy It” (October 25, 2020). Smith presents the story as the triumph of media gatekeepers: “[I]f you’d been watching the debate, but hadn’t been obsessively watching Fox News or reading Breitbart, you would have had no idea what Mr. Trump was talking about. The story the Trump team hoped would upend the campaign was fading fast.” Indeed.

What do the Democratic hacks and the their media adjunct (including the Washington Post, CBS News, NBC News, PBS and all the rest) have to say about it now? Let’s go to them for comment as the Post did to the 51 former intelligence officials.

NOTE: The Washington Examiner follows up in “Ratcliffe’s revenge: Trump’s spy chief mocks intelligence officials and media over Hunter Biden laptop.” The Examiner story updates the video below.