Tomorrow afternoon at 4:30 Pacific/7:30 eastern, the Three Whisky Happy Hour will record this week’s episode live on Zoom, with Lucretia interviewing me about M. Stanton Evans: Conservative Wit, Apostle of Freedom. (Which, if you haven’t heard yet, will be officially published in Monday.)

Join us with your favorite end of week cocktail, and offer your questions (and recollections of Stan if you by chance you have some).

You can join us on Zoom here. Cheers in advance!