Matthew Rosenberg keeps talking

New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg was one of the three reporters with a byline on the January 11, 2017 story “How a Sensational, Unverified Dossier Became a Crisis for Donald Trump.” The story is a confused mashup of the facts as we have come to know them in connection with the Steele Dossier. The three reporters had the assistance of three more “who contributed reporting,” and they still couldn’t get to the bottom of the story. Not even close.

They did quote President-elect Trump commenting on the notorious allegations of the Steele Dossier as “a fabrication, a Nazi-style smear concocted by ‘sick people.’” That observation has stood the test of time.

The six reporters managed to get this right: “[S]ome of the [dossier’s] claims that can be checked seem problematic.” Insofar as the Times worked the themes of the dossier over the next two years, it’s a thought they should have taken further.

The January 2017 story sets part of the backdrop for Rosenberg’s conversation with the lady at the bar captured in the undercover video below. Project Veritas reports on it here. All in all, Rosenberg sounds like he might make a good editor of the paper if given the authority to clean house.