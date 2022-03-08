Our present bewilderment

The Spectator has published Peter Wood’s witty column “Bewilderment.” The Spectator has kindly made it accessible at our request.

Wood is president of the National Association of Scholars, a former professor of anthropology at Boston University and college provost at The King’s College in New York City as well as the author of Diversity: The Invention of a Concept (2004), 1620: A Critical Response to the 1619 Project (2020), and, most recently, Wrath: America Enraged, all published by Encounter Books. Everything he writes is worth reading.

In his Spectator column Wood takes on the shibboleth of “sustainability.” He observes that the shibboleth has become the watchword of a cult or fundamentalist religion. He links to the 2015 NAS report Sustainability: Higher Education’s New Fundamentalism. The report can be read or downloaded at the link.

The nauseating Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is something like an altar boy in the cult. Listen to the tone of voice in which he lards his insipid inanity below.

Pete Buttigieg: Upset with near-record gas prices? Too bad. Buy an electric vehicle. (The average cost of an electric vehicle is over $55,000) pic.twitter.com/VjBvhx4RGd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 7, 2022

It would be charitable to say that these people are nuts. It’s worse than that. But they are nuts too. There is so much wrong with the gospel it’s hard to pick a shot.