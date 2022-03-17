Pelosi Steps Up With More Deep Thoughts [Updated]

Only yesterday I noted Speaker Pelosi’s entry into the Kamala Harris Deep Thoughts Sweepstakes, and today she’s upped her game.
I have previously noted Stan Evans’s great quip: “Whenever there is a pressing public policy issue, I want to know what celebrities think. It is important for our lawmakers to hear from Bono.” And back in September I offered this evidence of how dead on his parodies of liberal pieties can be:
And here is Speaker Pelosi today:
Do they have to make it so easy for us?
If only it was this Bono—he actually got elected to national office (and was pretty good at it, too):
UPDATE—And here is the video!
Speaker Pelosi reads #StPatricksDay poem by Bono, which reads in part:
"Ireland's sorrow and pain
Is now the Ukraine
And Saint Patrick's name now Zelenskyy."
She then introduces Riverdance. pic.twitter.com/NzPY1VP2bN
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 17, 2022
UPDATE 2: Looks like President Biden wants in on the contest:
Biden: “I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid.” pic.twitter.com/QKpJfxaW30
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2022