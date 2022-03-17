Pelosi Steps Up With More Deep Thoughts [Updated]

Only yesterday I noted Speaker Pelosi’s entry into the Kamala Harris Deep Thoughts Sweepstakes, and today she’s upped her game.

I have previously noted Stan Evans’s great quip: “Whenever there is a pressing public policy issue, I want to know what celebrities think. It is important for our lawmakers to hear from Bono.” And back in September I offered this evidence of how dead on his parodies of liberal pieties can be:

And here is Speaker Pelosi today:

Do they have to make it so easy for us?

If only it was this Bono—he actually got elected to national office (and was pretty good at it, too):

UPDATE—And here is the video!

Speaker Pelosi reads #StPatricksDay poem by Bono, which reads in part: "Ireland's sorrow and pain

Is now the Ukraine

And Saint Patrick's name now Zelenskyy." She then introduces Riverdance. pic.twitter.com/NzPY1VP2bN — CSPAN (@cspan) March 17, 2022

UPDATE 2: Looks like President Biden wants in on the contest: