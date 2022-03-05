Podcast: The 3WHH, with Michael Anton on the Ukraine Crisis

The Ukraine crisis isn’t going away, and with recriminations on all sides making the rounds here at home, it seemed propitious to check in with Michael Anton, who, among other things, served on the National Security Council in two administrations. To say Michael is not happy with the state of play here at home is an understatement, and Lucretia and I fully join in.

It doesn’t take long for us to wander on to other territory, settling on the terminal confusion and weakness of the Republican Party establishment. But what else is new?

This first taping of the Three Whisky Happy Hour during Lent, however, finds two of us without whisky during this episode, though I am petitioning to have this podcast be declared an official Feast Day event, so that we can exempt future tapings from the rigors of piety.

Exit music this week is “Fool’s Overture” from Supretramp. The lyrics are a close enough fit for our perilous moment.

Listen here, or get a dispensation from your local parish to sojourn over to our hosts at Ricochet.