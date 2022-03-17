Prof. Kate Stith speaks: “Grow up”

The Free Beacon’s Aaron Sibarium covers the disrupted Federalist Society event on free speech inside the asylum at Yale Law School (video below). Shut it down! Why? Because one of the speakers was from the Alliance Defending Freedom and the group has somehow offended the cause of the alphabetic sexual grievance groups, or something. Perhaps ADF’s success in the Supreme Court was the ultimate offense to law students not too into the law. Yale Law School Professor Kate Stith — Lafayette S. Foster Professor of Law (and, I am proud to say, my college classmate) — emerges as the hero of the story in my eyes:

Stith reminded the students of Yale’s free speech policies, which bar any protest that “interferes with speakers’ ability to be heard and of community members to listen.” When the protesters heckled her in response—several with their middle fingers raised—she told them to “grow up,” according to video of the event obtained by the Free Beacon.

Someone called the police, which was also deemed an offense by law students not too into the law. But for the role played by Professor Stith, the story represents yet another disgrace of Yale Law School. Read Sibarium’s account here.