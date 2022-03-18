Reminder: Live Podcast Taping Today

A reminder that at 4:30 Pacific/7:30 Eastern—less than 90 minutes from now—the Three Whisky Happy Hour podcast will be recording live for all comers on Zoom, with Lucretia playing host and walking me through my new biography of M. Stanton Evans that will be officially published on Monday.

You can join us on Zoom with this link.

We’ll use Stan as a springboard to current issues, so come with your questions and comments. If Lucretia lets me, I’ll do my best to work in some of Stan’s greatest hits, like his quip from 1972: “That government is best which McGoverns least.”

You get the idea.