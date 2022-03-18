Republicans Still On Pace for Midterm Rout

Rasmussen finds the GOP with an 11-point lead on the generic Congressional ballot, 50% to 39%. That is down slightly from February’s freakish 13-point lead, but is more than enough to translate into major gains.

The GOP edge is fueled in large part by independents, who say they will vote for the Republican congressional candidate by a 46%-27% margin.

The demographic breakdowns are interesting. The current survey continues to reflect strong GOP gains with minorities, and, most interesting to me, there is no gender gap. Women and men are equally likely (a statistically insignificant one-point difference) to say they will vote Republican. Perhaps that reflects the prominence of education as an issue, and concerns among mothers about what liberal educators are doing to their children.

There is still a long way to go before the election, but events would have to shape things up dramatically to give the Democrats a chance at avoiding major losses.