The madness of slow Joe, Iran edition (12)

With the world focused on Vladimir Putin’s effort to appropriate Ukraine for Russia, the Biden administration has devoted itself to an arrangement that would fund and facilitate Iran’s acquisition of nuclear weapons in the name of doing the opposite. The administration has relied on the servants of Vladimir Putin to work out the details with the Iranians insofar as they refuse to treat directly with us. That is okay with the Biden administration. They understand the feeling.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew off to the Israeli summit with its Abraham Accord partners. His mission is said to be “reassurance.” Matt Lee covers Blinken’s trip for the AP here. Humeyra Pamuk covers Blinken’s trip for Reuters here.

Each story has “reassure” in the headline. It is difficult to interpret such “reassurance” as anything other than a sign that the sell-out is imminent.