The madness of slow Joe, Iran edition (3)

In addition to helping the Biden administration fund and facilitate the evildoing of the Iranian regime, the friends of Vladimir Putin are administering a dose of humiliation for good measure. The Putinites are rubbing it in and denying the administration so much as a fig leaf. Andrew McCarthy explicates one prong of the humiliation at NRO in “Russia and Iran Taunt Biden in Humiliating Revival of Nuclear Deal.”

Mikhail Ulyanov is Russia’s envoy to the nuclear talks in Vienna. He is Putin’s man in Vienna. In the video below he offers his own guide for the perplexed with a second prong of the humiliation. Eric Mandel draws back to present the big picture in the Hill column “While America watches the war in Ukraine, Biden finalizes a dangerous Iran deal.”

Will Biden thank our friends in China and Russia for making this possible? In a sense, this should defy belief. A sort of reductio ad absurdum of Democrat foreign policy, it is nevertheless all too believable.