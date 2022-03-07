The madness of slow Joe, Iran edition (4)

The Reuters story is datelined Washington, but the reporting is by a Reuters staffer in St. Paul. Was a State Department official in St. Paul over the weekend? That may be a greater mystery than the deep thoughts of the Biden administration quoted by Reuters on the facilitation of President Biden’s imminent nuclear deal with Iran by the friends of Vladimir Putin:

New U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine are not related to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and should not have any impact on a potential revival of that agreement, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Saturday. “The new Russia-related sanctions are unrelated to the JCPOA and should not have any impact on its potential implementation,” the spokesperson said, referring to the 2015 deal by its formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “We continue to engage with Russia on a return to full implementation of the JCPOA. Russia shares a common interest in ensuring Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon. ”

Reuters estimates that the deep thoughts make for a 1 minute read, but you can stick the landing in about 10 seconds.

“[R]elated to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal,” by the way, is an essential component of the falsehood underlying the administration’s efforts to arrive at another arrangement with Iran. Eric Mandel explains why in this illuminating Hill column.

I assess with a high degree of confidence from a related Reuters story that the imminence of the deal is accelerating. Francois Murphy and Parisa Hafezi report “Iran, IAEA agree timeline to remove obstacle to reviving nuclear deal.”

Reuters is the service that is tracking the crazed Iran deal developments most closely. Yet another Reuters story raises a potential obstacle: “Iranian nuclear talks clouded by Russian demands” (more here). The Wall Street Journal takes up the issue in their editorial “The Russia-Iran nuclear nexus.” I assess with a moderate degree of confidence that this is nothing that can’t be resolved by the administration with the friends of Vladimir Putin.

Mosaic devotes its monthly essay to an exposition of the nature of the Iranian regime. The essay is by Ze’ev Maghen, chair of the department of Middle East studies at Bar-Ilan University. His essay is “What the West misses about Iran.” Subhead: “With a new nuclear deal on the way, attention is again turning to Iran. Four new books, plus the deal itself, suggest that America and Europe are blind to the regime’s motivating spirit.” I assess with a high degree of certainty that Maghen is correct if the “blindness” is understood to be instrumental or willful.

Quotable quote (Ze’ev Maghen): “While Shiism historically contains ample anti-Semitic currents, it is not indelibly anti-Semitic—but Khomeinism is. And it views Jewish sovereignty in the Middle East as an unacceptable offense, which must be eradicated at almost any cost. But Israel is only the Little Satan…”