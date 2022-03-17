The madness of slow Joe, Iran edition (9)

We have been tracking the contradictions, incoherence, and madness of President Biden’s imminent deal with Iran in this series. Adam Kredo presents a striking example in the Washington Free Beacon story “New Iran Agreement Would Let Russia Cash in on $10 Billion Contract To Build Nuclear Sites.” Subhead: “Biden admin will waive sanctions so Russia can build contested nuclear plant.” Kredo reports:

Russia’s top state-controlled energy company is set to cash in on a $10 billion contract to build out one of Iran’s most contested nuclear sites as part of concessions granted in the soon-to-be-announced nuclear agreement that will guarantee sanctions on both countries are lifted. Russian and Iranian documents translated for the Washington Free Beacon show that Rosatom, Russia’s leading energy company, has a $10 billion contract with Iran’s atomic energy organization to expand Tehran’s Bushehr nuclear plant. Russia and the Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that the new nuclear agreement includes carveouts that will waive sanctions on both countries so that Russia can make good on this contract.

Separate from the imminent deal, but undoubtedly related to it, the administration is reportedly working on another arrangement that would result in the removal of the Iranian Revolutions Guard Corps from its listing as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. Barak Ravid cites three Israeli and two U.S. sources to this effect in his Axios story. Note: Lee Smith questions the uses to which Ravid has been put in his Tablet column “Biden Blames the Jews for His Ukraine Policy.”

Orde Kittrie comments on the possible removal of the IRGC from the FTO listing in the National Interest column “Lifting Human Rights Sanctions on Iran Would Be a Mistake.” Professor Kittrie has a point, of course, but calling the move a “mistake” seems unduly tactful.

UPDATE: The Associated Press has just posted Matt Lee’s story “As Ukraine war rages, diplomats near Iran nuclear agreement.”