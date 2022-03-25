The O’Keefe Project: Not all is well

Project Veritas attorney Paul Calli has emailed me his reply to the government memorandum that I posted here early this morning in the case of Ashley Biden’s diary. I have embedded Calli’s reply below for readers who are interested in following the case along with me. I think the case warrants our ongoing attention. I find it chilling.

On the surface, the case does not appear to be the stuff of which federal indictments are made. It is nevertheless a case to which the FBI and SDNY prosecutors have devoted substantial resources. They have also called on their public relations associates at the New York Times to promote the case and humiliate Project Veritas.

Something’s happening here. What it is remains ain’t exactly clear….it remains in part under seal. I infer that the government is out to get Project Veritas by hook or by crook. The government’s approach to the proceedings before Judge Torres strikes me as high-handed and disingenuous.

2022-03-24 (de 66) PV Parties' Reply Regarding Microsoft by Scott Johnson on Scribd