The O’Keefe Project: Raid video

In November and December I published a series of 14 posts under the heading of “The O’Keefe Project.” The series arises from the work of James O’Keefe/Project Veritas in the matter of Ashley Biden’s diary and the 2020 election.

O’Keefe et al. were raided last year under a federal search warrant procured by the FBI. Although O’Keefe was instructed to remain mum, the authorities promptly leaked news of the raids to the New York Times.

The New York Times is a key player in the saga. Times reporter Michael Schmidt — he of the Times Pulitzer Prize-winning Russia hoax team — is still on the case. Project Veritas recently released video of Schmidt interviewing one of O’Keefe’s associates. I posted the video here earlier this month. Schmidt himself declined Project Veritas’s request for comment on the video as well as my own.

Now Project Veritas has posted video of one of the FBI November raids (below). It isn’t particularly illuminating, but it serves to remind us of a few questions. How did Ashley Biden’s diary become a federal case? What is the FBI doing here? O’Keefe promises more to come at the conclusion of the video, but I doubt that we’ll get answers to those questions any time soon.