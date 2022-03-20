The Twits at Twitter

I’ve been meaning to note that Rachel Levine (pictured below) has been picked by USA Today as the lede hero for its roster of “Woman of the Year,” but one suspects that like the rest of the field providing the supporting cast and backdrop for champion women’s swimmer Lia Thomas, the rest of the women who compose the honorable mention list of USA Today‘s “Woman of the Year” are just window dressing.

Also more proof that if you want improve your chances to be “Woman of the Year,” the best strategy is to be born a biological male, and then switch teams. It appears that men are better at being women than women are. Once upon a time this might have been called chauvinist piggery; now it is called enlightenment. (See: Kaitlyn Jenner, everyone’s “Woman of the Year” four or five years ago now. NB: Jenner has opposed Lia Thomas’s swimming stunt.)

This morning I woke up to a note from our friend David Deeble (who I flagged here four years ago in a podcast as “Power Line’s Next Comedy Legend”—we need to have David back on the podcast some time soon, and then pair him up with Ammo Grrrl at a live retreat for Power Line readers), who reports this: “Steve – This landed me in Twitter jail, can you believe it? Meanwhile the Bee can *name* a trans-woman their Man of the Year! (Maybe they’ve been jailed, too.)”

The amusing thing here is that David’s tweet can be interpreted as a slag of Republicans, but perhaps Twitter is employed some left-wing students of Straussian esoteric writing techniques, and saw through David’s subterfuge here.

Well, guess what? The Bee landed in the jail cell next to Dave this afternoon for its own “Women of the Year” satire, which I am told has graffiti on the wall that says “Jussie Smollett was here.”

We live in crazy times.

Bonus:

P.S. Here’s a David Deeble refresher, on COVID, in case you’re not up to date: