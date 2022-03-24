Posted on March 24, 2022 by Steven Hayward in Announcements, Books

Today’s Live Stan

For early risers and those of you in the eastern time zone, my keynote speech at Troy University’s annual M. Stanton Evans Symposium will be live-streamed on Troy’s YouTube page and Facebook page, starting at 9:30 am Eastern time. [SCOTT adds: I think it’s 10:30 Eastern, 9:30 Central.] [STEVE adds: Sure enough, I have no idea what time zone I’m in.]

You can guess the topic.

I’ve been here less than 24 hours, but I can tell already why Stan liked spending time here. I noticed driving in to town that there was a Popeyes Fried Chicken and a Chik-fil-A on the same block, which is the kind of juxtaposition that Stan would have celebrated for offering variety in dining options.

