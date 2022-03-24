Today’s Live Stan

For early risers and those of you in the eastern time zone, my keynote speech at Troy University’s annual M. Stanton Evans Symposium will be live-streamed on Troy’s YouTube page and Facebook page, starting at 9:30 am Eastern time. [SCOTT adds: I think it’s 10:30 Eastern, 9:30 Central.] [STEVE adds: Sure enough, I have no idea what time zone I’m in.]

You can guess the topic.

I’ve been here less than 24 hours, but I can tell already why Stan liked spending time here. I noticed driving in to town that there was a Popeyes Fried Chicken and a Chik-fil-A on the same block, which is the kind of juxtaposition that Stan would have celebrated for offering variety in dining options.