Tom Brady Returns! [Updated]

After a mere 40 days of retirement, Tom Brady has announced his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022
There are a lot of funny takes on Brady’s announcement, including this suggestion that he needs the money because of Bidenflation:
Damn, even Tom Brady saw 7.9% inflation and record-high gas prices and decided he needed to go back to work.
— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 13, 2022
Many will speculate that Brady’s retirement was a hoax from the beginning, that he always meant to return. I have no idea whether that is true or not. But one thing is for sure: Brady is entirely capable of playing at a high level and, potentially, returning his team to the Super Bowl. Last year, he threw for more yards and more touchdowns than ever before in his storied career.
How important is Tom Brady to the team he plays for? Two years ago, the Bucs signed him, having gone 7-9 the year before. When Bucs players heard that Brady was going to be their quarterback, their reaction was obvious: Hey, we could go to the Super Bowl! They did, and they won it. Tonight, after Brady announced his return to the NFL, Caesars Sportsbook took NFC Champion and Super Bowl odds off the book to “adjust for Brady’s return.” How is that for impact?
Of course, there is no sports story that liberals can’t turn to a political end:
BREAKING: Tom Brady is NOT retiring – the NFL is welcoming him back.
Who else wishes the NFL would welcome back Colin Kaepernick instead? 🖐️
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 13, 2022
Hey, Colin, no problem: just take your team to 10 Super Bowls and win seven of them, and you will be welcomed back with open arms.
I would add just one thing. Tom Brady is a great passer, but there have been a lot of quarterbacks over the last 20 years who can throw the football. What Brady has achieved can’t possibly be the result of unique athletic talent. Rather, it must represent an all-time great lesson in what it means to be a leader. To elevate those around you to a level that they didn’t know they could attain.
What else is there to say about the GOAT? I don’t know, but feel free to say it in the comments.
UPDATE: Of course, apart from the Jets et al., not everyone is happy about Brady’s return. I saw a news story today that someone paid over $500,000 for the football that Brady threw for his last touchdown, ever. Oops.