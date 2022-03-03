For Bay Area readers with time on their hands, I’ve got two upcoming events that may be of interest.

First, next Wednesday evening down in Menlo Park, I’ll be hosting Bjorn Lomborg at a Pacific Research Institute dinner at the Rosewood Sand Hill resort. Tickets start at $150. Details here. (The registration deadline is tomorrow I believe, so don’t wait!)

Bjorn will talk about “Climate Change and Effective Policy: Is Alarmism Wasting Trillions?” (Answer: yes.)

Second, the next day, I’ll be hosting Charles Kesler, editor of the Claremont Review of Books, at Berkeley Law, to talk about his book Crisis of the Two Constitutions. This event goes off from 12:50 – 2 pm, and is not only free, but next week the campus mask mandate ends, so you can leave your mask behind. We’ll be recording the event, so if you can’t come, or aren’t in the area, I’ll post a link to it later on after it is posted. Here’s the event poster:

Finally, in two weeks I begin making appearances to promote my next book, M. Stanton Evans: Conservative Wit, Apostle of Freedom, starting with an online event at the American Enterprise Institute on March 15 at 2 pm eastern. This event you can watch online in real time, and send in questions and comments if you want.