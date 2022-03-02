Veep thoughts by Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris explained the Russia-Ukraine conflict “in layman’s terms for people who don’t understand what’s going on and how can this directly affect the people of the United States” during a segment on 93.9 WKYS’s The Morning Hustle yesterday (video below, whole thing here). WKSY holds itself out as “DC’s Source For What’s Hot In The Hip Hop Community With The Best Radio, Local News, Events And Insider Info.”

The New York Post also includes a video of the whole segment in its story on Kamala’s klarifying komments. The Post quotes Manhattan Institute’s senior fellow Brian Riedl: “I’m proud to announce that my 9-year-old daughter was hired last week as VP Harris’ speechwriter.” The Post also quotes Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller. Inspired by the vice president, Miller offered this: “When two countries love each other very much, they sometimes make littler countries. And sometimes as they get older they drift apart and then split up. This is not the fault of the countries really.”