Veep thoughts by Kamala Harris

Vice President Harris meditated on “the significance of the passage of time” four times in less than 30 seconds during her remarks following an event in Louisiana yesterday. Harris was promoting the federal gusher of money to support high-speed Internet access in small town America. To adapt Oscar Wilde’s adage about the death of Little Nell, one must have a heart of stone to listen to Harris’s meditations without cackling. She is a walking parody of herself.

Harris spoke yesterday in Sunset, Louisiana. Surely someone was trying to send us a hidden message with the setting of Harris’s remarks. Harris delivered her Sunset remarks on the Biden administration’s “investments in affordable broadband access, including $60 million in funding being released,” $40 million of which will be spent in Louisiana (I’m quoting C-SPAN).

The White House has for some reason omitted posting the text of Harris’s remarks. I have posted the video of her remarks in their entirety below (starting at about 8:00). Steve posted video of the highlight of her remarks here yesterday. The Daily Mail notes that Harris’s remarks on the passage of time “appeared to be an off-script opening to her speech[.]”

Sometimes time moves like a freight train. When Harris is speaking, time moves like molasses. When Harris cackles, time stands still.

Harris observed: “The Governor and I and we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time. Right?” Right.

“The significance of the passage of time,” she repeated.

“So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs,” Harris continued.

She went on: “And there is such great significance to the passage of time when we think about a day in the life of our children and what that means to the future of our nation, depending on whether or not they have the resources they need to achieve their God-given talent.”

The Daily Mail adds that Georgia Rep. Austin Scott reposted a clip of the comments on Twitter and pointed to the vice president’s other failures in adequately addressing the southern border crisis. “Biden really should get her permission to put someone else in charge of border security,” he tweeted. “There has been too much passage of time with nothing being done.”