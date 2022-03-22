Posted on March 22, 2022 by John Hinderaker in Media Bias, Ukraine

We’ve Always Been at War With Eastasia

For me, the Ukraine situation is pretty simple. Ukraine didn’t invade Russia, Russia invaded Ukraine. And Russia is our geopolitical rival/enemy, while Ukraine is not. So I am on Ukraine’s side and am happy to do what we can to help the Ukrainians, without committing acts of war against Russia. Like, say, shooting down their airplanes.

So I am part of what seems to be an unusually broad consensus among Americans. That said, I agree with Scott that commentators like Tucker Carlson perform a valuable service by providing a counterpoint to the hawkish, pro-Ukraine perspective that we hear every day. Candace Owens is another who has been a Ukraine/war skeptic, and, like Tucker, she has been accused of promulgating Russian propaganda.

That is the angle the New York Times is taking. A Times reporter reached out to Candace to let her know that a smear was in the offing:

Candace is so much smarter than a Times reporter that you knew right away this was going to be good. Candace didn’t disappoint:

Just for fun, she piled on:

More:

Candace concluded with expressions of sympathy for both the Ukrainian and Russian people. She also said this about the likes of the New York Times:

I don’t think the Times article has appeared yet. Maybe it never will. If it does, I don’t expect it will include any quotes from Candace Owens.

