We’ve Always Been at War With Eastasia

For me, the Ukraine situation is pretty simple. Ukraine didn’t invade Russia, Russia invaded Ukraine. And Russia is our geopolitical rival/enemy, while Ukraine is not. So I am on Ukraine’s side and am happy to do what we can to help the Ukrainians, without committing acts of war against Russia. Like, say, shooting down their airplanes.

So I am part of what seems to be an unusually broad consensus among Americans. That said, I agree with Scott that commentators like Tucker Carlson perform a valuable service by providing a counterpoint to the hawkish, pro-Ukraine perspective that we hear every day. Candace Owens is another who has been a Ukraine/war skeptic, and, like Tucker, she has been accused of promulgating Russian propaganda.

That is the angle the New York Times is taking. A Times reporter reached out to Candace to let her know that a smear was in the offing:

Candace is so much smarter than a Times reporter that you knew right away this was going to be good. Candace didn’t disappoint:

Just for fun, she piled on:

More:

Candace concluded with expressions of sympathy for both the Ukrainian and Russian people. She also said this about the likes of the New York Times:

I don’t think the Times article has appeared yet. Maybe it never will. If it does, I don’t expect it will include any quotes from Candace Owens.