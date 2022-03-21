What really happened at Yale?

Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern undertook to downplay the disgrace of Yale Law School by disruptive protesters at the Federalist Society free speech event last week. We saluted Professor Kate Stith for instructing the disruptive students protesting the event to “grow up.”

That is a tall order. Judge Laurence Silberman had a good idea to encourage the process of maturation. We noted it in “A word from Judge Silberman.”

Stern attacked the reporting of the Washington Free Beacon’s Aaron Sibarium as overblown. Hot Air’s John Sexton compiled the evidence and performed a comprehensive review in “What really happened at the Yale Law School Protest?” Sexton demonstrates beyond a reasonable doubt that Sibarium was right, Stern wrong.

You might say that Sexton is breaking a butterfly on a wheel, but this is one more skirmish in the culture war. Aided and abetted by the media malpractice and deception that have become an eternal verity, suppression of speech is instrumental to left’s conduct of the war.