When you wish upon a CRT resolution

Justin Danhof is executive vice president of the National Center for Public Policy Research and a shareholder gadfly. Earlier this week he spoke in favor of his Disney shareholder proposal seeking “to protect Disney from a myriad of legal and reputational risks stemming from its race-based employee training programs.” The center has posted background here. It has also posted the text of Danhof’s statement here. FOX News covers it here.

Danhof’s statement builds on the work of Christopher Rufo in the City Journal column “The wokest place on earth” and heightens the contradictions inherent in the Critical Race Theory claptrap, Alinsky style. The whole thing is of course worth reading and right on the money. Here Danhof heightens the contradictions:

Last May, it was reported [by Rufo] that Disney subjected its staff to something called: “Reimagine Tomorrow: Where we all belong.” In this exercise, among other degrading tasks, participants had to fill out a “white privilege checklist” and were asked how they could “pivot” away from “white dominant culture.” The program culminated in a 21-day challenge for employees to reflect on being “raised in a society that elevates white culture over others.”

Surely us shareholders have a right to see Mr. Chapek’s white privilege checklist. His skin tone is the only reason he is at the top of the company, right? And we should also have a look at Ms. Arnold’s 21-day reflection on American society’s elevation of white culture over others. When you say this out loud, can you all understand how absurd this is?

And when Disney and other companies team up with the far left to promote CRT and pretend that America is irreparably and systematically racist, it is doing the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The CCP commits actual human rights abuses by running slave labor camps where it harvests organs and rapes and sterilizes women of the minority Muslim Uyghurs.

Yet, when our State Department and others report on this, the CCP simply responds that the United States is no better since it oppresses its black and brown populations. Disney is giving air cover to slave labor. Full stop.

The company’s hypocrisy on these issues is so profound. It would be impressive if it weren’t so tragic. Shareholders and the public can also be forgiven for seeing the hypocrisy in the company’s recent decision to pull its films from Russia. Yes, Russia’s actions in Ukraine and Vladimir Putin are evil, but so is the CCP – and Disney is mum on human rights issues in China, where it has more business at stake.

In fact, if America is such an awful and systematically racist country, perhaps you should pull your films here in the states. Or, at a minimum, stop subjecting your employees to racist and Marxist trainings. That would be a start.