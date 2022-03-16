Posted on March 16, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Congress, Russia, Ukraine

Zelensky speaks…to Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak to Congress later this morning. The AP has just published Lisa Mascaro’s preview of Zelensky’s remarks in “Zelenskyy center stage: Facing Congress, pleading for help.”

In “Zelensky speaks” on March 4 I observed (forgive me for quoting myself): “As the fate of Ukraine hangs in the balance Zelensky is the man of the hour. He harks back to the old-fashioned virtues. In the battle for the future I can only express my support and pray for his survival.” Now comes Waller Newell to expand on the old-fashioned virtues that Zelensky exhibits in the Tablet column “Zelensky’s Manliness Revives a Western Ideal.” Newell says what I would have said if I didn’t lack “the necessities.”

Responses