Zelensky speaks…to Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak to Congress later this morning. The AP has just published Lisa Mascaro’s preview of Zelensky’s remarks in “Zelenskyy center stage: Facing Congress, pleading for help.”

In “Zelensky speaks” on March 4 I observed (forgive me for quoting myself): “As the fate of Ukraine hangs in the balance Zelensky is the man of the hour. He harks back to the old-fashioned virtues. In the battle for the future I can only express my support and pray for his survival.” Now comes Waller Newell to expand on the old-fashioned virtues that Zelensky exhibits in the Tablet column “Zelensky’s Manliness Revives a Western Ideal.” Newell says what I would have said if I didn’t lack “the necessities.”