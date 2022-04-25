A salute to Michael Ramirez

Michael Ramirez is the Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose work we greatly admire. Most recently, he picked up another internationally recognized award for his work the 83rd annual Overseas Press Club Awards gala this past Friday in New York. The video below should be cued up to play at 49:11, with images of his work honored by the OPC award and his remarks accepting the award. For a conservative to be honored by an organization like the Pulitzer Prizes or the OPC, he only has to be about 10 times better than the competition. Congratulations are in order.

Michael’s Substack site and subscription information are accessible here.