“And that is our job”

Freddie Prinze made “It’s not my job” the catchphrase of his stand-up act and television series Chico and The Man. What, you may ask, is the job of the mainstream media, and how does Elon Musk threaten it? You may have missed the explanation provided by the deep thinkers holding down the fort on MSNBC’s morning show. “She said the quiet part out loud,” as Michael Doran put it.
What more is to be said? This says it all. What oft was thought, but ne’er so well expressed, though not quite in the way that Alexander Pope meant.
“[Elon] could actually control what people think… that is our job” 😮 pic.twitter.com/Rz4TYJbf7s
— heidi (@HeidiBriones) April 15, 2022
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.