Another Smash Up at the Leftist Intersectionality

I never tire of noting how the same ideology that goes on about the “rights of nature” goes on in the very next breath to deny human nature, or even to argue that invoking human nature is hate speech. You know, like suggesting that it is possible to know what a woman is without a degree in biology.

And then there are stories like this, from Politico, that send me to my popcorn stash:

‘Rights of nature’ law clinic faces transphobia allegations Accusations of transphobia are roiling a law clinic that spearheads campaigns to establish legal rights for lakes and rivers. Since last summer, seven of the 15 staffers or contract attorneys have left the nonprofit Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund, which gained some renown in recent years as a leader of the “rights of nature” movement to win civil rights for parts of the environment. Three of those who quit told E&E News the organization was divided by a toxic work culture that resisted efforts to make it more inclusive, including for LGBTQ people. . . Kira Kelley, a former contract attorney, said a current CELDF staffer repeatedly misgendered transgender and nonbinary people when referring to them in conversations. Kelley and another former staffer also said a different co-worker made comments about chemicals in water turning people transgender. . .

It gets better. One of the current causes of CELDF is opposing a proposed new mine in Nevada that would produce lithium and other rare earth minerals that our prospective green energy systems badly need—go figure—but one of the local groups they allied themselves with turns out to be . . . problematic:

In that statement, the group also addressed its public support of a campaign in Nevada backed by Deep Green Resistance, a loose collection of environmental activists, against a project that if it moves forward will be the largest U.S. lithium mine. Deep Green Resistance, a self-described “radical feminist” group, advocates for an end to industrial civilization — and opposes rights for transgender people.

Keep going. It gets weirder:

Jensen and DGR identify as “radical feminist,” a worldview that believes in the abolition of gender as a social construct. This also means DGR essentially denies the existence of transgender people, referring on its website to transgender women as “people born male and socialized into masculinity.” Practically speaking, the group opposes letting transgender women have access to “women-only” spaces like bathrooms.

I must say, I hadn’t appreciated the genius move of simply denying gender altogether. That would solve a whole lot of problems in a hurry, and save the trouble of keeping up with the ever changing kaleidescope of the proper letters.