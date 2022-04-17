Are you a QCJO?

I take it that certain tax benefits accrue to entities deemed a Qualified Canadian Journalism Organization under Canadian law. Are you now or have you ever been a QCJO?

National Post columnist Rex Murphy reports that Ezra Levant’s Rebel News has been weighed in the balance and found wanting, according to the recent decision of the Independent Advisory Board on the Eligibility for Journalism Tax Measures.

After mulling it over for a year, the board delivered bad news of its own: “A review found that less than one per cent of the content meets the criteria for original news content as required by the act.”

Murphy’s column decries the situation, yet it derives from Canada’s tax laws: “An organization must first be designated as a QCJO to claim the Canadian journalism labor tax credit; potentially have their subscription costs be considered as qualifying subscription expenses for the digital news subscription tax credit; and/or apply for qualified donee status as a registered journalism organization.”

Distinctions must be made before the QCJO sweet stuff can be doled out. FOX News covers Ezra Levant’s appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show last week here. Beyond the tax implications, the consequences beyond appear to be sinister, although Murphy’s column mentions none.

Of course, the power will be misused and abused. It’s not just a Canadian thing. Students of ancient history may recall that we had the Obama IRS withholding nonprofit tax status from conservative groups. And while we don’t have to contemplate the IRS defining the scope of those entitled to exercise the freedom of the press, we have a virulent syndrome raging among the high journalistic muckety-mucks who advocate the deprivation of First Amendment protections to Project Veritas in the matter of Ashley Biden’s diary.