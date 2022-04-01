Biden: Still Sinking

Today’s bad polling news for Biden comes from the Marist Poll, which pegs Biden’s approval rating at 39 percent:

President Joe Biden’s post-State of the Union job approval rating bounce has come back down. 39% of Americans approve of the job President Biden is doing in office, down from 47% immediately following his address. Biden’s current job approval rating is identical to the score he received in February and matches his lowest since taking office. A majority of Americans (54%) currently disapprove of the president’s job performance. The decline in Biden’s approval rating is due largely to his Democratic base. More than one in five Democrats (21%) now say they disapprove of how Biden is doing, more than twice the proportion of Democrats (9%) who had this view in early March after the State of the Union.

The bolded part above may be the most significant fact of the scene. Politico piles on the bad news: