CNN+, we hardly knew ye

This morning comes the news that Warner Bros. Discovery is shutting down CNN’s new CNN+ streaming service as of April 30, a month after its launch. The New York Times story reporting developments the imminent demise of CNN+ is here. One senses that the executives of the new corporate entity running CNN, which was to spend $1 billion developing the streaming service, are in the process of imposing adult supervision.

I hope it’s not wrong to feel the Schadenfreude. However, the full effect is deferred pending absent word of the future of Chris Wallace, who only recently jumped ship from FOX News to the CNN+. He may yet land his own show in prime time on CNN itself. In my opinion, Wallace’s departure represented a classic case of addition by subtraction for FOX News.